Lawrence County woman sentenced to 60 years in prison for murder-for-hire plot

TOWN CREEK, Ala. — Following a court hearing Tuesday, 54-year-old Sandra Treadway was sentenced to 60 years in prison for attempting to hire a hit man in November of 2015 to murder her grandson’s mother to prevent her from gaining custody of the child.

After learning Treadway was attempting to hire a hit man, authorities were able to conduct an undercover meeting with Treadway in which they say she hired an undercover investigator to commit the murder. According to investigators, agents were later able to successfully stage a murder scene to arrest Treadway.

Treadway was found guilty of criminal solicitation of murder-for-hire back in August.

Along with her sentencing, Treadway was also fined $60,000.