Lauderdale investigators continue search for shooting suspect

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – A Lauderdale County man shot while sitting in his home Tuesday night continues to recover.

By all accounts the Forest Drive neighborhood in Center Star is a quiet part of the county. Kids play outside while residents tend to their yards.

Perception changed when a single gun shot rang out Tuesday night around seven o’clock.

“I believe they got out of their car because the shell casing that was recovered from the scene was actually on the driveway area of the residence,” explained Lt. Brad Potts with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office.

Inside the home where the “No Trespassing” sign is posted, 41-year-old John Murray Bailey was hit by the bullet which came through a window. He had to be airlifted to Huntsville Hospital.

Lieutenant Potts said the shooter was likely targeting Bailey, but put others in the home in grave danger.

“Once that projectile leaves the barrel of the gun so have no control of where it goes, who it hits,” stated Potts. “You are shooting into a house that you can’t see into. You don’t know where the occupants of the residence are; you don’t know if you are going to hit somebody or not.”

Sheriff’s office investigators said they are continuing to develop suspects in the shooting. If neighbors by chance saw anything unusual before or after the shooting give investigators a call.

Investigators said John Bailey has been released from Huntsville Hospital on Wednesday. He was shot in the lower back.