Jet Pep robbers take cash and cigarettes, no injuries

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Police say an early morning robbery ended in stolen cash and cigarettes, but thankfully, no one was hurt.

Just before 3 a.m. on Wednesday, police were called to the Jet Pep convenience store at the corner of University Drive and Henderson Road. The clerk told police two men wearing black hoodies and ski masks entered the convenience store and held the clerk at gunpoint. They took an undisclosed amount of cash and cigarettes. The clerk was not injured.

Police say the men drove away in a two-door red sedan going east on University Drive then north on Boxwood Drive. Both men were also wearing red shoes.

If you have any information about this robbery, please inform the Huntsville Police Department.