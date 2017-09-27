Huntsville man arrested for human trafficking, sexual abuse, and sodomy

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Wednesday morning suspected of human trafficking.

Billy Edwards, 63, was arrested in the 3000 Block of North Broad Place in Huntsville as a result of warrants from an ongoing investigation by the sheriff’s office and the Department of Homeland Security.

Edwards was booked into the Madison County Jail on two counts of human trafficking, three counts of sexual abuse, and two counts of sodomy. His bond is $365,000. Further charges may follow as his case is being investigated.

At this time, investigators think there may be other victims involved in crimes of a sexual nature involving Edwards. If anyone knows of anyone else that may be a victim of Edwards, please contact Investigator Cathy Davis at (256) 533-8831.