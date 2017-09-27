Foliage Forecast: When to expect the peak of autumn’s colorful leaves

This time of year, it’s natural to want to go outside and hike through autumn’s spectacular colors. However, some locations may be more “prime” than others, and it helps to check the calendar before heading out for an afternoon of leaf peeping.

Check the gallery below for a week-by-week analysis of the best location for planning a leaf outing. Thankfully, the weather in the Southeast looks to be nice and dry for the next several days, with daytime temperatures in the upper 70s/lower 80s and night time temperatures in the upper 50s/lower 60s.

Click here to read the weather discussion for the Tennessee Valley.



Why do leaves change colors in the fall?

From spring into summertime, a compound located within the leaves allows trees and other plants to produce food.

This compound, known as chlorophyll, reacts with sunshine as well as carbon dioxide to create glucose, a type of sugar that serves as the plants’ energy source.

Chlorophyll is the color green, and so much of it is produced in the spring and summer that the overwhelming color from trees and plants is the ubiquitous shade of green.

In the fall, the decreasing amount of daylight as well as changing solar angle signal to the trees and plants that winter is coming. Leaves contain a great amount of water content, and if these were to freeze during the winter, it would cause a large amount of stress to the plant.

As a result, the trees and plants gradually halt production of chlorophyll as well as divert water resources from the leaves to the trunk or branches. As the chlorophyll fades away, other compounds present in the leaves produce the vibrant colors that we see every autumn.

As the leaves become sufficiently dry, they are no longer able to remain attached to the tree or plant, and they fall to the ground during the season.