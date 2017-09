ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. — The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Boaz teenager in connection to a recent murder at 689 Sunset Trail in Boaz.

Nineteen-year-old Ty Jordan Kirkland was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder. He is being held on $100,000 bond in Etowah County Jail.

According to law enforcement, Kirkland is suspected of shooting 42-year-old Kevin Charles Jones after a verbal confrontation on Monday. Jones passed away hours after the shooting at a Birmingham hospital.