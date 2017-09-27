Alabama men’s basketball staffer resigns after internal review

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Following Tuesday’s FBI investigation into NCAA men’s basketball, the University of Alabama conducted an internal review of their operations. As a result, Kobie Baker, an athletics administrator resigned. Baker was in Huntsville Tuesday with head coach Avery Johnson promoting the 2nd annual Rocket City Classic.

The Alabama Director of Athletics, Greg Byrne, released the following statement:

“Following yesterday’s reports from New York regarding a Federal investigation of intercollegiate athletics, The University of Alabama Department of Athletics immediately initiated an internal review of our men’s basketball operations. As a result, we have accepted the resignation effective today of Kobie Baker, a men’s basketball administrator. Our review has not identified any NCAA or SEC rules violations nor the involvement of any other coach or staff member. We have notified both of the governing bodies of the actions we have taken. As always, we will continue to be proactive in our compliance efforts.”