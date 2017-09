JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is on the scene of a deadly wreck on U.S. 72 near Paint Rock. ALEA confirms three people are dead. Westbound traffic is blocked as of 5:45 p.m. Wednesday.

We have a crew on the scene gathering more information. We’ll have updates on air, on whnt.com and the WHNT News 19 Mobile app.