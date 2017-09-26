WHNT News 19, North Alabama BBB Online Auction offering great deals

The North Alabama Better Business Bureau and WHNT News 19 are teaming once again, with a variety of local businesses, to bring you the “Start With Trust” Online Auction.

The annual auction gives you the ability to bid on all kinds of goods and services; potentially getting them for a fraction of their full value.

This year’s 2017 auction runs from September 27 at 8:00 a.m. until October 18 at 4:00 p.m.

All you have to do is create a free, secure account through the auction website, and start bidding on everything from art to auto repair, fitness, recreation and home goods.

The BBB first launched its auction in 2007 after learning that bogus auction sites had climbed the Federal Trade Commission’s list of complaints to the #2 spot for five years in a row. The “Start With Trust” auction highlights trustworthy companies that operate in the North Alabama marketplace, and allows local residents and businesses to bid in a safe digital environment.

The proceeds from the auction support the BBB of North Alabama, a not-for-profit organization that is dedicated to promoting ethics in business.

If your business would like to donate a service or a product for the “Start With Trust” Online Auction, please contact Julia Cherry at jcherry@northalabama.bbb.org or (256) 970-1255.

If you would like to register for a free bidding account, get started bidding, or just view current auction items, visit northalabama.app.bbb.org/auction/register.php!