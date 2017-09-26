Town of Geraldine broke ground on first ever waste water treatment plant

GERALDINE, Ala. — When a project is years in the making, involves many hands, and moves forward despite setbacks, it’s an accomplishment to get it off of the ground. That’s what the Town of Geraldine celebrated Tuesday.

When you have a groundbreaking it means the start of something new. In the DeKalb County town of Geraldine it means more opportunities for growth. “It is a great day for us in Geraldine,” said Mayor Chuck Ables.

Local leaders broke ground on a new waste water treatment plant on Tuesday. That new facility means more opportunities. “It’s just something great for our town,” Ables said, “It will bring in new business, which will provide more tax dollars, which means we’ll be able to provide more services for our community.”

Ables is one of the many people who have been working on this project for years. It’s taken plans drawn up and redrawn, and recurring discussions about grants and loans.

The whole project will cost just under seven million dollars, and down the road the town leaders will look to expand its reach.

The project is funded primarily through grants, with loans to make up the rest. The plant will be underground at a site near the town’s park. Initially, its reach will cover homes and businesses down Highway 75 in the town’s limits and part of Highway 227 including Geraldine school.

Crews hope to be done in the spring or summer of 2019, barring any major weather delays.