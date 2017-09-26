× Search crews looking for three missing men in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – Several organizations are working together to search for three missing missing. They have been looking since around 10:00 Monday night.

The Jackson County Rescue Squad, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Rosalie Rescue, and Ider Rescue are all involved in the search. They are searching in the area of County Road 131 and County Road 71.

The men, aged 20-23 years old, have been missing for more than 24 hours. They haven’t returned, and have not called anyone to touch base.

Cell phone service in the area is spotty.