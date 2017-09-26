Rep. Mo Brooks urges end to federal funding for pro sports teams that disrespect American flag and National Anthem

WASHINGTON, DC – Congressman Mo Brooks is urging President Trump to end federal funding for professional sports teams that disrespect the American flag or the National Anthem.

In a letter, Congressman Brooks writes, “Federal law about the American flag and national anthem is clear.” Quoting federal statutes, Brooks writes, “The flag represents a living country and is itself considered a living thing.” Quoting yet another federal statutes, Brooks writes, “During rendition of the national anthem when the flag is displayed, all persons present should face the flag and stand at attention with their right hand over their heart.”

Brooks asks President Trump to withhold all federal taxpayer dollars that directly or indirectly support (via advertisements, marketing contracts, or any other direct or indirect financial patronage) any professional sports team or league that refuses to display proper decorum for America’s flag or national anthem.