Polls open at 7:00 a.m. for the Republican runoff for US Senate

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Sen. Luther Strange and challenger Roy Moore ended their last day of campaigning with big names. Today, voters head to the polls to cast their votes in the runoff for the special election.

Vice President Mike Pence made a stop Monday in Birmingham to urge support for Strange. Former White House strategist Steve Bannon spoke at a south Alabama rally for Moore along with “Duck Dynasty” star Phil Robertson.

Moore and Strange are vying for the GOP nomination to fill the remainder of Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ Senate term.

The runoff winner will face Democrat Doug Jones on Dec. 12. Jones is a lawyer and former U.S. attorney during the Clinton administration.

Strange is the state’s former attorney general and was appointed to the seat in February. Moore is the former chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court.

President Trump is still campaigning for Strange, even after his #MAGA rally in Huntsville last Friday.

Luther Strange has been shooting up in the Alabama polls since my endorsement. Finish the job – vote today for "Big Luther." — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017

Big election tomorrow in the Great State of Alabama. Vote for Senator Luther Strange, tough on crime & border – will never let you down! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017

Don’t forget, Alabama has banned cross-over voting. If you voted in the August 15th primaries for U.S. Senator, you had to ask for a particular ballot. The poll worker notated which party’s ballot you took, which is how they will determine if you are eligible to vote today.

The polls are open 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. across the state.