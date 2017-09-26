Police, deputies involved in chase with stolen car through Colbert County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. - A man has been arrested after leading deputies and police officers on a 45-minute chase. The chase ended behind Webster Elementary School just minutes ago.

The chase was initiated by the Colbert County Sheriff's Office when they tried to pull over a driver for a traffic stop.

The driver refused to stop, and led law enforcement through Colbert county into West Lawrence County briefly. The driver then returned to Colbert County and eventually stopped behind the school.

We have since learned from officers that the car was stolen in Muscle Shoals this morning.

During the chase, the driver of the car rammed several patrol cars.