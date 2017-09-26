× Live blog: Polls have closed in the U.S. Senate GOP primary runoff, results are coming in

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The polls are now closed in Alabama’s Republican Party runoff for a U.S. Senate seat.

The race is between former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore and U.S. Sen. Luther Strange.

Moore was thought to have the momentum heading into today’s vote, with most polls showing him with a solid lead.

But Strange had a significant financial advantage in the race, with strong backing from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s Senate Leadership fund.

The winner will face Doug Jones, the Democratic Party’s nominee, in the Dec. 12 general election.