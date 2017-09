× Homicide investigation underway after shooting in Boaz

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. – Etowah County Sheriff’s Office investigators are currently working a homicide investigation.

42 year-old Kevin Charles Jones died after being shot Monday night, at approximately 6:39 p.m., at 689 Sunset Trail, Boaz. The victim passed away hours later at a Birmingham hospital.

A person of interest is in custody at the Etowah County Detention Center.

No further information is available at this time.