High School Football Match-ups: Week 5
Here’s a list of games involving local high school teams on Thursday, September 28, and Friday, September 29. We will have all the highlights during our Football Friday coverage Friday night, at 10 p.m.
Don’t forget to call in your team’s score at 1(800)533-TV19, or tweet it to @whnt_sports.
Thursday 9/28
Huntsville @ Columbia (Milton Frank Stadium)
Friday 9/29
Bob Jones @ Florence
Jemison @ Buckhorn
Clay-Chalkville @ James Clemens
Sparkman @ Hazel Green
Boaz @ Albertville
Brewer @ Arab
Fort Payne @ Etowah
Athens @ East Limestone
Decatur @ Lee
Russellville @ Hartselle
Crossville @ Sylvania
Brindlee Mountain @ Douglas
Guntersville @ Madison County
North Jackson @ Scottsboro
Randolph @ Ardmore
East Lawrence @ Lawrence County
DAR @ Garaldine
Madison Academy @ Tanner
Westminster Christian @ Hayden
Central Florence @ Hamilton
Hatton @ Danville
Deshler @ Colbert County
Fairview @ Priceville
Rogers @ Lexington
Elkmont @ West Limestone
Wilson @ Lauderdale County
Asbury @ Holly Pond
Ider @ North Sand Mountain
Pisgah @ Sand Rock
Plainview @ Fyffe
Hanceville @ Clements
Colbert Heights @ Sheffield
West Morgan @ Cherokee
Mars Hill @ Waterloo
Phil Campbell @ Phillips
RA Hubbard @ Woodville
Shoals Christian @ Decatur Heritage
Lynn @ Tharptown
Meek @ Vina