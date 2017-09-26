High School Football Match-ups: Week 5

Here’s a list of games involving local high school teams on Thursday, September 28, and Friday, September 29. We will have all the highlights during our Football Friday coverage Friday night, at 10 p.m.

Thursday 9/28

Huntsville @ Columbia (Milton Frank Stadium)

Friday 9/29

Bob Jones @ Florence

Jemison @ Buckhorn

Clay-Chalkville @ James Clemens

Sparkman @ Hazel Green

Boaz @ Albertville

Brewer @ Arab

Fort Payne @ Etowah

Athens @ East Limestone

Decatur @ Lee

Russellville @ Hartselle

Crossville @ Sylvania

Brindlee Mountain @ Douglas

Guntersville @ Madison County

North Jackson @ Scottsboro

Randolph @ Ardmore

East Lawrence @ Lawrence County

DAR @ Garaldine

Madison Academy @ Tanner

Westminster Christian @ Hayden

Central Florence @ Hamilton

Hatton @ Danville

Deshler @ Colbert County

Fairview @ Priceville

Rogers @ Lexington

Elkmont @ West Limestone

Wilson @ Lauderdale County

Asbury @ Holly Pond

Ider @ North Sand Mountain

Pisgah @ Sand Rock

Plainview @ Fyffe

Hanceville @ Clements

Colbert Heights @ Sheffield

West Morgan @ Cherokee

Mars Hill @ Waterloo

Phil Campbell @ Phillips

RA Hubbard @ Woodville

Shoals Christian @ Decatur Heritage

Lynn @ Tharptown

Meek @ Vina