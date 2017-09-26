× Athens mother charged with chemical endangerment of newborn child while out on bond for drug charge

ATHENS, Ala. – Authorities have filed chemical endangerment charges against an Athens mother.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s office said that 24-year-old Kennady Elizabeth McBay gave birth to a boy at the residence of a family member on September 17, and was admitted to the Athens-Limestone Hospital shortly afterward.

Authorities confirmed that urinalysis of both McBay and the infant tested positive for oxycodone. Hospital staff notified DHR, who then contacted investigators with the sheriff’s office.

McBay was given the opportunity to turn herself in at the sheriff’s office on Monday.

McBay was previously out on bond for charges related to the possession of a controlled substance. That bond has now been revoked.

Authorities said that McBay is currently in the Limestone County Jail. She has been charged with the Chemical Endangerment of a Child and bond is set at $5000.