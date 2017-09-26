AL Secretary of State: 14% voter turnout for Republican Senate Runoff Election

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill tells WHNT News 19, based off their numbers so far, voter turnout was at 14% statewide.

That's lower than the August Senate Primary race, where 18% of voters case their ballots statewide.

Part of the reason why crowds were low could be because it was isolated to just a Republican runoff, but some voters we spoke to believe it could also be because of pure, political burnout.

“All you hear about is the complaining," says Jon Canterbury, a Madison County voter.

The crowd at First Baptist Church in Downtown Huntsville was steady throughout the evening, but never crowded.

Canterbury believes burnout over the election may have been why the lines were so short. “It’s rhetoric designed to sway the heart instead of the actual solution."

The low turnout meant nonexistent lines at the poll. We timed a man, walking in and walking out, and it took less than two minutes to get out the door.

Peter Lowe says he knew before the election began that he would support Sen. Luther Strange, but admits the war over the airwaves may have gone too far “They’re both in the same party, it’s a shame they’ve had to resort to the ads that they have."



Though dirty and divisive, Canterbury still believes more Voters should have made a choice. “As much as we may agree or disagree with what’s going on, if you’re not a part of the solution, then you haven’t helped the problem at all."

He hopes other Election Days' won't be like this one. “Come out and be a part of the solution and vote."