Vice President Mike Pence visits NASA on Redstone Arsenal

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – Vice President Mike Pence flew onto Redstone Arsenal on Monday, with plans to meet with leaders at NASA and discuss the space program.

En route to @NASA_Marshall w/ @Robert_Aderholt, Natl Space Council ED Scott Pace & policy dir. Daris Meeks to discuss space program. #VPinAL pic.twitter.com/ugx3MaUGdt — Vice President Pence (@VP) September 25, 2017

He got the chance at Marshall Space Flight Center to speak with astronauts on the International Space Station.

"Literally and figuratively, we all look up to you." – @VP Pence on talking to astronauts aboard the space station today. pic.twitter.com/ijkct7MLw1 — Intl. Space Station (@Space_Station) September 25, 2017

He also visited a test center for the Space Launch System (SLS).

Vice President Pence is expected to travel to Birmingham to campaign for Senator Luther Strange in his primary against Roy Moore.

