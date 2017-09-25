× Two men arrested, charged for over 100 Huntsville car break-ins

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police say they have arrested Christopher Stolz, 36, and Justin Benjamin, 23, in connection with over 100 Huntsville car break-ins.

Police say they caught Stolz attempting to break into a car, but after a follow-up investigation, they say he admitted to committing over 100 Huntsville break-ins.

Benjamin was also involved, according to police. He has also been arrested and charged.

Police say investigators closed break-in cases in the areas of Sanhurst, Mt. Gap, English Village, Old Gurley Road, Homer Nance Road, Twickenham, Old Towne, and Hampton Cove.