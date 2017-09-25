Two Alabama offensive players earn SEC weekly honors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.- After Alabama's 59-0 blowout win over Vanderbilt, two Crimson Tide offensive players are being recognized for their performances.

Damien Harris was named SEC Offensive Player of the Week after rushing for a career-high 151 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries. The junior leads the team in rushing through four games this season.

Left guard Ross Pierschbacher helped pave the way for Harris and earned SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week honors.

As a whole, the Tide offense racked up 677 total yards against the Commodores with 496 of those yards on the ground. Pierschbacher also didn't allow a single sack or quarterback hurry.