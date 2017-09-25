Pastor charged, accused of refusing to report sexual abuse by former sheriff’s investigator

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police arrested Michael Walker, 51, saying an alleged victim of sexual abuse went to Walker with their claims, and he refused to notify law enforcement or Department of Human Resources (DHR).

The alleged abuse led to the arrest of former Madison County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Roland Campos, who resigned just before he was charged with the sex crime. Campos is the third member of his family arrested and charged with sex crimes against children. His son is spending life in prison. Prosecutors dropped charges against his brother, saying the victim in that case was too traumatized to testify.

Huntsville Police say of Walker, “Investigators have since learned through follow-up investigation that the victim reported the abuse to Walker and he refused to notify law enforcement or DHR. The law requires anyone acting in a capacity such as Walker to report this type of alleged criminal activity.”

The police say Walker learned of the alleged abuse in March 2017. Campos was not arrested until August.

Walker’s attorney, Jonathan Pippin, tells WHNT News 19, “Michael Walker is not guilty of the charge. And he looks forward to presenting his side in court. It’s an ongoing case and I can’t comment further.”

Walker is a pastor at Southside Baptist Church in Huntsville