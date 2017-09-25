× Huntsville defense contractor ordered to pay back hundreds of thousands of dollars for defrauding NASA, Department of Defense

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Scientic Inc. has admitted defrauding the Department of Defense (DoD) and NASA by making false statements in order to get research contracts.

Scientic pleaded guilty in the case. Last week, a federal judge ordered the company to repay the full contracts from the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) and NASA.

The contracts totaled $250,000, all of which must be paid back along with a $30,000 fine. Judge Abdul Kallon also placed the company on three years’ probation.

“Bringing those to justice who defraud the United States is among my office’s highest priorities,” U.S. Attorney Jay Town said. “We are already aggressively expanding our investigative oversight into this illicit behavior.”

NASA Inspector General Paul Martin added, “The NASA Office of Inspector General will continue to aggressively investigate those who defraud NASA programs and waste taxpayers’ money. The NASA OIG congratulates the investigative and prosecution team for their hard work and professionalism.”

NASA OIG and DCIS investigated the case, which Assistant U.S. Attorney David Estes prosecuted.

In the plea agreement, Scientic admitted that it falsely certified the principal investigator who was handling the NASA and defense contracts.