Hoax call about gunman causes lockdown at Madison County Career Tech Center, two county schools

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Huntsville Police say they have cleared the Madison County Career Tech Center after, what they are calling, a hoax call to 911 about a man with a gun being in the school.

The tech center, and two Madison County Schools in the area, were placed on lockdown while Huntsville Police and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office cleared the school.

Huntsville Police investigators are calling the call a hoax, that there was not ever a gunman at the school.