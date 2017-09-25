Church members reunite after deadly Antioch church shooting Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANTIOCH, Tenn. -- Several families were impacted Sunday following a deadly shooting at Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch.

Police say one woman was found dead in the church's parking lot, seven others were injured. Police say the alleged shooter, Emanuel Kidega Samson, will be charged with one count of murder. Multiple charges will be placed later. Samson is being held without bond pending further court proceedings.

Kristy Mallory, a 30 year member of the church, avoided the shooting because her child was sick. Though she may not have been present at the time, Mallory was overwhelmed with emotions after being reunited with loved ones who attended the church.

"I can't even grasp what happened," said Mallory. "It's heartbreaking. This is such a great little community, and it's so traumatizing. It tells you this can happen anywhere."

Among those injured was Burnette Chapel Minister Joey Spann. Mallory described Spann as simply wonderful.

"He is all about the youth, and trying to teach them the right thing and bring them up the right way."

Before the reunions, many Burnette Chapel members sought refuge at a nearby church. New Beautiful Gate Church and Ministries opened its doors to nearly 50 people Sunday.

"It hurts my heart to know these individuals, during the time of their service when they are worshiping God, that a shooter would come in or anyone come in and do harm," said New Beautiful Gate Church and Ministries Pastor Michael Mosby.

It was a scene Pastor Mosby had never seen. He said many were left distraught and were still trying to figure out what happened.

Malory said so many have been impacted by the shooters' actions, but adds that church members will turn to a higher power for support during this time.

"You can't trust people, but you can always trust God. He is always going to be here to save us," said Mallory.