BlackOutNFL group responds to weekend protests

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- President Donald Trump's remarks in Huntsville regarding NFL players protesting during the national anthem, have caused a polarizing debate across the country, as well as here in the Tennessee Valley.

Rick Chandler said he thinks President Trump had the nerve to say what a lot of people were thinking.

"These are privileged athletes, and they're mixing politics and sports which is something that is just never a good idea," he said.

His wife, Teresa Chandler, said a number of their family members have served in the military. She takes the protests personally.

"The veterans, they give their lives and their limbs, literally, for us to enjoy our blessings. To disrespect that is purely shameful," she said.

Then there is the view of Pastor Debleaire Snell, who is a part of the Black Out NFL movement, which asks people to boycott the NFL in support of Colin Kaepernick. But he didn't find this weekend's protests impressive, because he thinks President Trump forced their hand.

"I wasn't really moved by that a great deal, just because what the President did was he attacked the business of football," he said.

Pastor Snell said their issue with the NFL, and this particular issue, are two different things.

"He just kind of galvanized everybody to stand against him, but I don't know that they were necessarily standing for the specific issue of police brutality," he explained.

Which is what Colin Kaepernick was originally intending to bring attention to, and the reason they started their Black Out NFL movement. However, Snell is still counting the decreasing NFL viewership as a victory, regardless.

"Yeah we are. But we were counting it a win well before the President made his remarks, because independent or autonomously from anything the President said, this was already taking root," he explained.

He just hopes that the original issue that started all of this doesn't get covered up by the new conversations surrounding it.

For more information on Black Out NFL, you can click here.