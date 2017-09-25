Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s merge, plan to move forward together

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s, two iconic outdoor brands, have officially merged.

The company has a vision to provide customers with unmatched offerings spanning premier destination retail, outdoor equipment manufacturing, world-class resort destinations and more with a strong commitment to advancing conservation initiatives.

“We are excited to unite these iconic American brands to better serve our loyal customers and fellow outdoor enthusiasts,” said Bass Pro Shops Founder and CEO Johnny Morris. “As we move forward, we are committed to retaining everything customers love about both Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s by creating a ‘best-of-the-best’ experience that includes the superior products, outstanding customer service and exceptional value our customers have come to expect. We’re also deeply motivated by the potential to significantly advance key conservation initiatives.”

Morris said his key focus is conservation and introducing new audiences to the outdoors.

The company recently opened the Wonders of Wildlife National Museum and Aquarium, they say is the largest, most immersive fish and wildlife attraction in the world.

The Wonders of Wildlife is located next to Bass Pro Shops National Headquarters in Springfield, Missouri, and boasts having 35,000 live fish, mammals, reptiles, amphibians and birds. Morris says the Wonders of Wildlife is a gift to future generations, establishing a significant not-for-profit conservation attraction and education center in the heart of America.

The newly combined company stated their goal is to celebrate both the Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s brands while building on the rich history of both companies.

Will the company’s name change? Not exactly.

The company said they will continue celebrating and promoting both the Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s brands

Will Bass Pro Shops gift cards be honored at Cabela’s locations and vice versa? Yes. Customers can exchange a Bass Pro Shops gift card to a Cabela’s gift card for an equal amount and vice versa.

Gift cards are exchanged at the customer service counter in either store or online.

To exchange a Cabela’s gift card that you would like to use at Bass Pro Shops, call 1-800-211-6440.

To exchange a Bass Pro Shops gift card that you would like to use at Cabela’s, call 1-800-237-4444.

Will I be able to return Cabela’s purchases to Bass Pro Shops locations and vice versa? Yes. Cabela’s purchases can be returned to customer service counters at Bass Pro Shops and vice versa.

For more information visit the outdoor company’s moving forward together statement here: