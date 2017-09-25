Baseball in Madison? City Council sets public hearing over rezoning for a potential stadium

MADISON, Ala. – The City of Madison took the next step Monday night, towards paving the way for a minor league baseball team to relocate to the Tennessee Valley.

In a unanimous vote, the Madison City Council approved two resolutions that would set public hearings for a new zoning category, called “Urban Center District.” It would allow a “multipurpose facility with 3,000 or more seats” for a piece of land easily accessible to I-565. The first public hearing will be held on November 13th, to approve this new zoning category.

The council will then hold a separate public hearing November 27th to get that zoning approved specifically for Town Madison.

“Public input is critical and we want to make sure we follow the rules and give the public every chance to talk through what’s going to happen out at Town Madison,” says Madison Mayor Paul Finley.

WHNT News 19 asked Mayor Finley if he could say whether or not that zoning was for a baseball stadium.

“I don’t think we can, I think everyone has talked about a multi-use venue. The biggest thing with Madison right now, Bob Jones, James Clemens, whether they have a band booster meeting awards nights, we’re headed to Huntsville to do those types of things,” he told us.

According to the Madison Planning Commission last week, a “ball field or stadium” fits those zoning parameters.

WHNT News 19 also obtained a confidential investment summary for Ballcorps L.L.C. earlier this summer that shows the company is interested in bringing the minor leagues to Madison.

“We’re looking for destination spots, so we’re not ready to talk specifics yet so we’re talking more on the generic format and that’s what’s going to come before council,” says Finley.

Citizens will be able to weigh in on the new zoning parameters during the public hearings.

Mayor Finley says he hopes they can release more specifics before then, but even if they can’t, the hearing won’t be delayed.

“We hope in every instance that we have the opportunity to talk about a specific but in most instances these are named as generics and in turn move forward,” he says.