Accused Tennessee church gunman writes several cryptic Facebook posts an hour before shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANTIOCH, Tenn. -- Social media posts made by accused gunman, 25-year-old Emanuel Kidega Samson, may give some insight into the crime he's accused of.

Nashville Metro Police Department claims Samson is responsible for a church shooting that killed one woman and injured seven others.

Authorities have not revealed a motive, but did say Samson previously attended church at Brunette Chapel Church of Christ.

WHNT has confirmed several cryptic posts were made to a Facebook account belonging to Samson just an hour before the shooting.

The first post of the day is several photos of Samson flexing his muscles with the caption "Unrestricted Paroxysm." Paroxysm is a sudden attack or violent expression of emotion.

The next post read, "You are more than what they told us." Shortly after Samson writes, "Become the creator instead of what's created. Whatever you say, goes."

The final post said, "Everything you've ever doubted or made to be believe as false, is real & vice versa."

A note was posted to Samson's Facebook page back in May 2010. It outlined his career aspirations. It said, "I'm aiming at psychologist, but also becoming a preacher."

These social media posts will likely play a role in the investigation, but there are still many unanswered questions about the motive behind the shooting.