YOUR PHOTOS: Air Force One touches down in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — President Trump’s visit generated a lot of excitement about getting the chance to see the Commander-in-Chief in person.

But the arrival of Air Force One created just as much interest for local photographers who reveled at the chance to capture images of the primary mode of air transportation wherever the president needs to travel.

The White House website indicates the Air Force One name refers to one of two highly customized Boeing 747-200B series aircraft, which carry the tail codes 28000 and 29000. The Air Force designation for the aircraft is VC-25A.

Here’s a gallery of viewer photos submitted to WHNT News 19 of Air Force One:

Interesting facts about Air Force One:

Air Force One can comfortably carry 70 passengers and 26 crew members. These crew members are carefully screened military personnel, with exemplary service histories.

Every Air Force One flight is considered a crucial military operation

There are three floors on the plane which adds up to about 4,000 square feet of floor space

The president has his own living quarters aboard the plane, including an office, bedroom, bathroom, and gym

Air Force One also carries a mini hospital complete with an operating room, and for long trips, also carries an extra reserve of the president’s blood type

All facts via southreport.com