Wess Morgan shares his story in concert fundraiser

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Wess Morgan is a nationally known, contemporary gospel recording artist, Dove award nominee and Stellar award nominee. Now he's coming to the Tennessee Valley to spread a message of inspiration.

He wants to share his story with others.

By age 11, Wess began experimenting with drugs and alcohol, eventually becoming addicted to cocaine and finding himself in and out of juvenile detention centers and jail up through his early 20's. He overcame his addiction and now owns his own recording label Bowtie Music LLC, is founder and director of the Wess Morgan Foundation and is the Senior Worship Leader & Associate Pastor at Celebration of Life Church and he annually convenes RECOVERY FEST at his church to help others seeking recovery from drug and alcohol issues.

He will jointly minister in concert with his father and mother, also nationally known pastors, Joseph and Yolanda Morgan (Celebration of Life Church in Henderson, TN), featuring the JY Morgan Project. Other artist are Shekinah 'N' Glory featuring Rosemary Sherrod and Bonechia James.

What? Wess Morgan Concert

When? September 29, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where? Von Braun Civic Center, North Hall

These events are all free to the public but you must pre-register at Eventbrite.com (Wess Morgan, Glory Flow Concert and Anniversary). For more information please call 256-763-2748.