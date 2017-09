× REPORTS: Shooting at Church of Christ south of Nashville

ANTIOCH, Tenn. — Reports say that six people have been shot at Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch, Tennessee.

A CBS affiliate NewsChannel5 reporter is on the scene of the reported shooting and tweeted a video of ambulances leaving the scene on Pink Hook Rd.

#breaking We are on the scene of a reported church shooting on Pin Hook Rd. in Antioch. Ambulances leaving the Church of Christ area @NC5 pic.twitter.com/H0khSuWCsG — Alexandra Koehn (@NC5_AKoehn) September 24, 2017

WHNT News 19 is working aggressively to confirm information with law enforcement. Check back here for the latest.