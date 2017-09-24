One more week of summer weather, then fall’s cool temperatures arrive

If you are itching to wear your favorite fall sweater — or at least enjoy a break from the 90 degree heat — the arrival of cooler air will be about a week late, according to the calendar.

But late is better than never, right?

You can thank a late week cold front

The heat continues to build in the Southeast leading up to next weekend. Expect daytime highs to reach the upper 80s/lower 90s on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

But by Thursday, a weak cold front will dive south from the Great Lakes, and while it won’t have enough “oomph” to generate much rainfall, it will have enough cold air behind it knock our temperatures down to the mid-80s on Thursday and the upper 70s on Friday.

It may not seem like much, but the average high for the end of the week is 80 degrees. Finally, temperatures will be back down to average!

But wait! There’s more!

Heading into the first weekend of October, a reinforcing shot of cooler air will move into the Valley. This will allow temperatures to drop even further into the mid-70s during the day and the upper 50s at night. While this is still several days away, the overall forecast trend has supported cooler temperatures for the first few days of October.