Hurricane Lee develops in the Atlantic, while Maria weakens

Hurricane Lee has developed in the Atlantic, well out to sea. Lee originally developed about two weeks ago, strengthening into a tropical storm for the first time September 16th. The storm then weakened into a remnant low 2 days later.

The remnants of Lee moved north and began to redevelop into an organized tropical cyclone this weekend. Lee became a hurricane again Sunday morning and could even strengthen into a Category 2 storm early this week. Fortunately, Lee is no threat to land. Lee will circle itself over the next few days before moving north and weakening late next week.

Hurricane Maria: Hurricane Maria has slowed down and is now a Category 2 just northeast of the Bahamas. Maria will continue to move north and weaken as it approaches the Mid-Atlantic Coast.

As Maria nears the coast Tuesday, our current weather pattern will finally break down. That allows the upper level wind pattern to move Maria away from the coast.

Maria is expected to take a sharp turn back out to sea near the middle of next week. Maria will still brush the East Coast, most likely near North Carolina before taking that turn. The East Coast from North Carolina northward will still get high seas and rough surf.

That also allows a strong cold front to finally sweep through and bring us a real taste of fall! We’ll go from seeing high temperatures near 90 at the start of this week to highs in the 70s by the end of the week.