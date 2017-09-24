Decatur man arrested in connection to AK-47 shooting

DECATUR, Ala. — According to Decatur police, a Decatur man is under arrest in connection to a shooting Friday evening.

Police say they responded to a shooting call at 1023 Routon Drive SW. at around 7:17 p.m. Friday. Upon arriving, police say they found Zachary Chase Ratliff suffering from a gunshot to his leg.

Ratliff was taken to Huntsville Hospital where police say he underwent surgery for his injuries. Authorities determined Ratliff had been shot with an AK-47 rifle.

Multiple witnesses and Ratliff identified Gary “Junior” Jermaine Freeman Jr. as the shooter. According to police, Freeman fled the scene after the incident.

A BOLO was issued to DPD Officers for Freeman’s apprehension.

Freeman was later spotted entering a Walmart where an off duty patrol officer was working. He was taken into custody without incident.

Freeman was out on bond for felony theft and possession of a forged instrument.

He is being held in the Morgan County Jail without bond pending bond revocation of his previous arrest, per Morgan County Judge Jennifer Howell.