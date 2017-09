While much of the Tennessee Valley experienced hot and dry conditions Saturday, a few areas did experience some strong thunderstorms that dropped heavy rain as well as small hail.

6:29p CT Strong t-storm moving from DeKalb to Marshall Co. Heavy rain, lightning, small #hail main impacts #ValleyWx pic.twitter.com/O3uamLWNvj — Christina Edwards (@ChristinaWHNTwx) September 23, 2017

The storms developed after 3pm Saturday and tapered off after 8pm. With some of the storms moving through during sunset, they made for a photogenic end to the day.

Below are your storm photos.