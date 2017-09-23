VP Mike Pence set to visit Huntsville Monday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A NASA spokesperson has confirmed that Vice President Mike Pence’s visit to the Rocket City Monday is back on.

According to officials, Pence will tour the Marshall Space Flight Center for an update on the progress of the Space Launch System rocket and International Space Station science operations as the agency prepares for missions to deep space, around the Moon and ultimately to Mars.

Pence is also set to visit the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Research, Development and Engineering Center for briefs from Army leaders on current missile defense projects and Army initiatives.

According to the Strange for Senate Campaign, Pence will later depart for a 7 p.m. rally in Birmingham for U.S. Sen. Luther Strange. Strange is facing former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore Tuesday in a runoff election.

Pence’s visit follows that of President Donald Trump, who spoke at the Von Braun Center Friday night. The Strange camp has leaned heavily on the president’s endorsement in their campaign.