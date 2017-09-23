Trump rally ticket holders question why they couldn’t get in

HUNTSVILLE, Ala – President Trump’s visit to Huntsville Friday attracted a thousands of people from across north Alabama. So much so that some ticket holders who hoped to see him in person were left disappointed when admittance to the arena was cutoff.

Attendees had to register in advance for the event to receive a ticket through the Eventbrite website. Ticket registration was still active on Eventbrite Friday. Less than 12 hours before President Trump was due to speak, Luther Strange’s campaign manager told us ticket registration was still open but there was not a guarantee that ticket holders would get in.

Several WHNT News 19 viewers reached out to us after the rally to see if we could get answers about why the organizers allowed more registrations than they would allow into the Propst Arena.

One viewer contacted us through the WHNT News 19 app stating, “We drove 1 1/2 hours from Russellville, Alabama, to see President Trump at the Luther Strange Rally and had tickets. We are in line and almost to the door and the fire marshal shuts it down, says it is full. If you have a ticket and they said they only had 5,000 tickets then why was it full? The arena will sit more than 5,000. Did they let people in without tickets? I don’t think it was fair to all of us that didn’t get in when we were holding tickets.”

The overflow crowd was left standing outside where they could watch the President’s remarks on a big screen that was set-up.

We’re Taking Action. We’ve reached out to Luther Strange’s campaign manager and others involved in organizing the event to get answers about to these questions and will follow-up as soon as we have answers.