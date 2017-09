PRICHARD, Ala. — The Prichard, Alabama Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 11-year-old Lamiracle Dumas.

Police say on Thursday, September 21, 2017, Lamiracle left Prichard with her mother, Amy Marie Dumas, 26, and has not returned.

Police do not know what their direction of travel is at this time. If anyone has any information about where Lamiracle or Amy Dumas might be, please contact the Prichard Police Department at (251) 452-2211.