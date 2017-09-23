Several gather to witness President Trump’s motorcade Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- The Von Braun Center may have been filled with people anxious to see and hear from President Trump Friday, but the Space & Rocket Center was also one of the best sites in town to witness his visit to Huntsville.

People started lining the fence in front of the U.S. Space & Rocket Center an hour before the president landed to wait for his for motorcade to pass by.

"I think it's kind of expensive especially since we hosted him as the nominee last year in Madison. So I am concerned about how much this is going to cost our own city since they don't help and pitch in for that," said spectator Allison Bohlman.

Others believed the event was an important moment for Huntsville and brought their children to watch as President Trump made his way into the Rocket City.

"It's a historic event and it's something that I thought they deserved to see," said Mike Atchley.

Just after 6 p.m., a Madison County Sheriff's Deputy came by and told the crowd the Secret Service wanted them to stand back away from the fence. At about 6:15 people started to noticed there was suddenly no traffic on the eastbound lanes.

That meant the wait was almost over.

Shortly after the flashing lights and the escort vehicles all came into view. The moment everyone had been waiting for had finally arrived.

"I thought it was pretty cool. I was glad to see my president come through," said Atchley.

"It goes by so quick but it's really well thought out and I thought it was definitely interesting to see," said Bohlman.

The eastbound lanes of I-565 were closed for about a half hour to accommodate the president's arrival. The westbound lanes were later shut down to allow the motorcade to return to the airport.