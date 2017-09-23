Q: Is VP Pence Coming to Huntsville on Monday? A: Maybe

HUNTSVILLE, Ala – He’s coming. He’s not coming. Well, he may be coming.

It’s unclear as of Saturday morning whether Vice President Mike Pence will be travelling to Huntsville on Monday to campaign for Sen. Luther Strange.

On Friday, a spokesperson for NASA Marshall Space Flight Center was working feverishly to prepare the media for a visit by the VP to Redstone Arsenal and to meet with Marshall’s Space Launch System program managers. A few hours later, the plans were called off due to an unspecified scheduling conflict. Moments after news outlets published stories indicating the stop was off, President Donald Trump stated at the rally for Sen. Strange that VP Pence would be in Huntsville on Monday. Since President Trump was in the middle of his speech at the Von Braun Center, it seemed plausible that he simply had not received word yet that the Pence visit to Huntsville had been scrapped.

Now, a spokesperson from MSFC is saying the visit may be back on and that leaders at the Arsenal and NASA are meeting at 9a.m. Saturday to discuss.

Like the commander in chief, Pence’s visit to Huntsville would be to drum up support for Sen. Strange in his primary runoff battle for U.S. Senate against former chief justice Roy Moore. The runoff election is Tuesday.

We asked the Strange campaign if they could confirm Pence’s plans. They deferred to the White House. We’ve also reached out to the White House and are awaiting a response. At this rate, even once we get an answer, it could change three more times before Monday. Stay tuned.