HAZEL GREEN, Ala. — Bobo, Hazel Green and Toney Fire Departments are responding to the scene of a house fire Saturday afternoon.

Crews ask the public to avoid Charity Lane between Lemley Road and Stafford Road as they work to put out the flames. Authorities say the intersection will be closed for seceral hours,

The home suffered roof and ceiling damage. Fortunately no one was at home and no injuries were reported.