President Trump claims media won’t show crowd size, here’s proof we do

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- The Von Braun Center's Propst Arena hosted not only a full house, but an overflowing audience for President Donald Trump's visit to the Rocket City Friday night.

The VBC was at capacity for the event. Some ticket holders even were denied entrance and instead had to watch the President's remarks outside on a big screen monitor.

During his rallies, President Trump regularly goads reporters claiming that the media won't show the size of the crowd. Using his catch phrase Fake News. He claimed the media wouldn't show the crowd. "I'd love to have them show the crowd. They don't show the crowd. They'll show me," stated President Trump during his speech Friday night. Meanwhile local stations including WHNT News 19 cut to wide shots of the Von Braun Center showing the packed house.

As our cameras pan over the crowd, Trump describes how we won't show the crowd. #alpolitics #alsen — David Kumbroch WHNT (@davidknews) September 23, 2017

"Do you think they showed the room?" Yes, @whnt did @realDonaldTrump . No "fake news" here. — Courtney Crown (@CourtCrownWHNT) September 23, 2017

Roughly 30 minutes later he repeated the theme, "Do you think they showed up the little nooks and crannies? Do you think they showed the room? I don’t think so. If there's an empty seat, they will show that empty seat. Two people they got up. They went to to the bathroom. They're coming back in 5. They'll show those empty seats every single time."

