Mom + entrepreneur = MOMPRENEUR

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Are you a mom who'd like to bring in some extra money? Maybe you have a passion you'd like to turn into a profitable business? The Catalyst Center for business and entrepreneurship has a big event coming up you won't want to miss.

The 2nd Annual Mompreneur Event is designed to support, encourage, and empower moms to have successful businesses. As moms running a business and a family presents unique challenges-- from juggling time management to struggling with mom guilt, to feeling supported, it always seems to be something.

Find support and connect with other mompreneurs who know exactly what you are going through. Bulid your business plan and hear from successful mompreneurs who have been there and are doing that. Walk away with new tips, tricks, and knowledge on how to make life easier and manage your struggle successfully. Not that you need a reminder, but moms are awesome and mompreneurs rock!

What? Moms in Business | Mompreneur Event

When? Friday, Septemeber 29, 8:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.

You can buy tickets here!

Topics Include:

Building Your Village - 100 BFFs in 30 Minutes

The Struggle IS Real - Fake It Till You Make It, Promote Yourself & The Power of the Unfollow Button

Get Rid of the Guilt

Life Hacks - For When You Mom Too Hard

Mapping Out Your Business - The One Page Business Plan

Technology Hacks - Making Life Easier

Bootstrap Your Business

Direct Selling - Is it for Me?

Finding Hidden Money - Family Budgeting

Forming Your Village - Small Groups Breakouts

List of presenters, speakers, and panelists:

Michelle Stark, WHNT Morning Anchor and Technology Reporter

Stephanie Walker, Co-Owner of Rocket City Mom

Teri Hartmann, Owner of Designbyhart Pottery Studio

Christa Landingham, Director of Sales at Rocket City Mom

Jennifer Sherman, Owner of Dished

Taralyn Caudle, Author at Rocket City Mom

Erin Bloxham Curtis, COO of The Catalyst

Hillary Dunham, Owner of Mint Julep Monograms and Mint Julep Market

Shannon Miller, Owner of Hettie Joan

Jane Michelle Novosel, Co-owner of Pizzelle`s Confections

Elise Schultz, Co-Owner of WxIntegrations

Angela Jaggers, Rodan + Fields

Mallory Clemmons, LuLaRoe

MiMi Little, Matilda Jane

Make sure to bring plenty of business cards or one-page brochures on your business for this event!