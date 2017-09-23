Mom + entrepreneur = MOMPRENEUR

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Are you a mom who'd like to bring in some extra money? Maybe you have a passion you'd like to turn into a profitable business? The Catalyst Center for business and entrepreneurship has a big event coming up you won't want to miss.
The 2nd Annual Mompreneur Event is designed to support, encourage, and empower moms to have successful businesses. As moms running a business and a family presents unique challenges-- from juggling time management to struggling with mom guilt, to feeling supported, it always seems to be something.
Find support and connect with other mompreneurs who know exactly what you are going through. Bulid your business plan and hear from successful mompreneurs who have been there and are doing that. Walk away with new tips, tricks, and knowledge on how to make life easier and manage your struggle successfully. Not that you need a reminder, but moms are awesome and mompreneurs rock!
What? Moms in Business | Mompreneur Event
When? Friday, Septemeber 29, 8:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.
You can buy tickets here!
Topics Include:
Building Your Village - 100 BFFs in 30 Minutes
The Struggle IS Real - Fake It Till You Make It, Promote Yourself & The Power of the Unfollow Button
Get Rid of the Guilt
Life Hacks - For When You Mom Too Hard
Mapping Out Your Business - The One Page Business Plan
Technology Hacks - Making Life Easier
Bootstrap Your Business
Direct Selling - Is it for Me?
Finding Hidden Money - Family Budgeting
Forming Your Village - Small Groups Breakouts
List of presenters, speakers, and panelists:
Michelle Stark, WHNT Morning Anchor and Technology Reporter
Stephanie Walker, Co-Owner of Rocket City Mom
Teri Hartmann, Owner of Designbyhart Pottery Studio
Christa Landingham, Director of Sales at Rocket City Mom
Jennifer Sherman, Owner of Dished
Taralyn Caudle, Author at Rocket City Mom
Erin Bloxham Curtis, COO of The Catalyst
Hillary Dunham, Owner of Mint Julep Monograms and Mint Julep Market
Shannon Miller, Owner of Hettie Joan
Jane Michelle Novosel, Co-owner of Pizzelle`s Confections
Elise Schultz, Co-Owner of WxIntegrations
Angela Jaggers, Rodan + Fields
Mallory Clemmons, LuLaRoe
MiMi Little, Matilda Jane
Make sure to bring plenty of business cards or one-page brochures on your business for this event!