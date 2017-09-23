Madison County vs Randolph; Fyffe vs Ider; Crossville vs Douglas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Madison County was the only undefeated team in 4A Region 7 heading into the night but Randolph had different plans for the visiting Tigers.

The Raiders scored a few early on, taking the 17-0 lead into the break. They managed to hold off the Tigers in the second half to hand them their first loss, 17-14.

The defending 2A State Champs, Fyffe, visited Ider this week. Heading into the game, The Red Devils had allowed a total of just six points all season. The defense continued their dominance as they blanked the Hornets, 48-0.

It was a tale of two teams in 5A Region 7: undefeated Crossville took on a winless Douglas. This one was a blowout last year with Crossville coming out on top and they did it again this year. The Lions defeated the Eagles big, 61-14.