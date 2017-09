× Limestone County man dies in wreck on Bethel Road Friday

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — An Ardmore man died Friday night in a single vehicle wreck according to authorities.

Bryan Lee Hursman, 57, was killed when the 1988 Chevrolet pickup he was driving left the roadway on Bethel Road and overturned. Hursman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred at 8:40 p.m. four miles south of Ardmore.

Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate the accident.