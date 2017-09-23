Huntsville native Kerryon Johnson leads Auburn to win over Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP)- Kerryon Johnson rushed for a career-high five touchdowns and No. 15 Auburn ended its recent offensive struggles in a 51-14 victory over Missouri on Saturday night.

Johnson, who had missed the previous two games with a hamstring injury, finished with 48 yards rushing on 18 carries and fell one short of Carnell Williams’ school record of six rushing touchdowns in a game.

Jarrett Stidham added 218 yards passing and a touchdown while completing 13 of 17 passes for Auburn (3-1, 1-0 Southeastern Conference). Auburn’s Carlton Davis also had an interception, one of four Missouri (1-3, 0-2) turnovers in the game.

Drew Lock finished 23-of-39 passing for 216 yards and a pair of touchdowns for Missouri, which allowed its most points since a 63-37 loss to Tennessee last season.