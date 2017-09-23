Hazel Green vs Decatur; Pell City vs Brewer; Lexington vs Colbert Heights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Both Decatur and Hazel Green, trying to keep pace in the competitive Class 6A Region 8. It was a high-scoring affair in Hazel Green with the Trojans winning a shoot out over the Red Raiders 41-38.

Brewer played host to Pell City with the Patriots trying to halt a two-game skid but the Panthers came out firing from the start. It was a close one but in the end, the Patriots fell just short to the visiting Panthers 31-29.

Lexington Golden Bears paid the Colbert Heights Wildcats a visit and it was a defensive battle on the mountain. The Cats were able to protect their house, defeating the Bears 27-7.