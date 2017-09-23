HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- A pre-shot routine is very important before starting your day on the green. Assistant Golf Professional at Robert Trent Jones Hampton Cove, Shea Balch, says a pre-shot routine is designed to keep mental and physical mechanics tight.
19th Hole: Pre-shot routine
-
19th Hole: Fairway Bunker Shots
-
19th Hole: Greenside Bunker Shots
-
PGA Championship: Justin Thomas wins at Quails Hollow
-
19th Hole: Downhill Lie
-
19th Hole: Uphill Lie
-
-
19th Hole: Lie Below Your Feet
-
19th Hole: 30-Yard Pitch Shot
-
19th Hole: Practice like you play
-
19th Hole: Chipping from Wet Lies
-
19th Hole: Improving Driver Game
-
-
19th Hole: Ball Above Your Feet
-
19th Hole: Putting Grips
-
19th Hole: Slicing Drills